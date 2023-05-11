Donald Trump appeals $5 million sexual assault verdict

New York, New York - Donald Trump is appealing a jury's verdict that found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

Donald Trump (r.) has filed a notice to appeal the verdict in E. Jean Carroll's sexual assault and defamation lawsuit against him. © Kena Betancur, Andrew KELLY / AFP / POOL

The former president filed the notice on Thursday to appeal the jury's decision that found him liable, requiring him to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

The appeal was filed with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

The New York jury decided Trump's fate in the case on Tuesday after deliberating for three hours following a two-week civil trial.

Following the verdict, Carroll claimed she exchanged a few words with Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina.

"He came over to congratulate me, put out his hand and I said, 'He did it. You know he did,'" she said. "And we shook hands and I walked past by."

Carroll filed the lawsuit against Trump in 2022, alleging that the former president raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s and proceeded to defame her after she went public with her story.