Democratic Rep. Al Green's attempt to impeach Trump over Iran strikes falls flat

Washington DC - Democratic Representative Al Green of Texas recently filed an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump , but failed to gather the support needed to bring it to a vote.

On Tuesday, House members voted against a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump (r.) over his decision to bomb Iran without congressional approval. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Tuesday morning, Greene filed H. Res. 537, which took aim at Trump's recent decision to bomb nuclear sites in Iran without seeking congressional approval, which the Democrat alleged was an abuse of power by the president.

But around 2 PM, House Republicans moved to kill the bill, which was approved by a vote of 344 to 79.

During a speech on the House floor, Green accused Trump of "disregarding the separation of power, devolving American Democracy into an authoritarian government, and usurping the congressional power to declare war."

He went on to add that he believes the "authoritarian" president would become a "dictator" if left unchecked.

This is the third time Greene has filed impeachment articles since Trump was re-elected in January. Last month, he filed articles alleging Trump has turned the US into a "de-facto dictatorship."

Multiple Democrats have called on Trump to face impeachment since the strikes, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but 128 voted to kill Green's resolution alongside 216 Republicans, all of whom fell in line with Trump.