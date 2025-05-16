Democrat files to impeach Trump for turning US into a "de-facto dictatorship"

Washington DC - Democratic Congressman Al Green filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump , alleging that he has turned the US into a "de-facto dictatorship."

Democratic representative Al Green filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, alleging that he has turned the US into a "de-facto dictatorship." © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

Two weeks after revealing his articles of impeachment in a brutal 45-minute speech, Texas Rep. Al Green on Friday filed to impeach Trump for being "a threat to American democracy."

In a letter to Congress on Thursday, Green denounced Trump as an "authoritarian" and accused him of failing to "preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution."

"I am among those who strongly denounce the President's dangerous flouting of the separation of powers and undermining the independence of the federal judiciary by calling for the impeachment of federal judges who rule against him," Green wrote in the letter.

In his original speech, Green said that Trump was a "de-facto dictator" due to his disregard for the separation of powers laid out by the US Constitution and his repeated attacks on the judiciary.

While Green doesn't re-use the "de-facto dictator" term, throughout his impeachment filing, he repeatedly calls Trump an "authoritarian President" and uses this as the basis for his argument.

"Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors," Green argues, "Causing the devolution of democracy within the United States of America into authoritarianism with himself as an authoritarian President."



In response to Green's speech earlier in May, as well as seven articles of impeachment introduced by Michigan Representative Shri Thenadar, Trump had a temper tantrum on social media.