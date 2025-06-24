Trump calls out Democrats threatening to impeach him: "MAKE MY DAY!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has taken aim at his Democratic critics who are calling for his impeachment after ordering strikes on Iran.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump criticized a number of Democrats calling for his impeachment over his strikes on Iran. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In a lengthy Truth Social post shared on Tuesday, the president started by criticizing New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whom he described as "one of the 'dumbest' people in congress" and claimed "can't stand the concept of our Country being successful again."

He then jumped around, firing shots at Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, whom he demeaned as "a seriously Low IQ individual," as well as Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, whom he said "does nothing but complain about our country" while her native country of Somalia "is rated one of the WORST in the World."

Trump then circled back to AOC, challenging her to take a cognitive test similar to one he recently took, which he claimed doctors said he "ACED."

"She and her Democrat friends have just hit the Lowest Poll Numbers in Congressional History, so go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!" Trump concluded the post.

The rant comes as the president faces heavy criticism from both sides of the aisle regarding his decision to bomb Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend without approval from Congress.