New photos and video reveal Trump was much closer to Epstein than he claims

New York, New York - Newly discovered photos and video footage show that President Donald Trump was much closer to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein than he would like to admit.

CNN recently published several photos and video footage of President Donald Trump (pictured) and Jeffrey Epstein, exhibiting their close relationship over many years. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, CNN published a photo from high-society photographer Dafydd Jones featuring Epstein attending Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples – dubbed "the wedding of the century" by the media at the time – at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

In another photo taken at the event, part of a LIFE archive, Epstein is seen sporting a big smile in the background as several celebrity guests, including shock jock Howard Stern, pose together.

Jones went on to photograph Trump and Epstein together again the following year at the opening of the Harley-Davidson Café in New York. The photo features Trump holding his two young children – daughter Ivanka and son Don Jr. – as Epstein stands next to them with a drink in hand.

CNN also discovered footage from a 1999 Victoria's Secret fashion show in New York, which shows Trump and Epstein chatting and laughing together before the event.

Earlier this month, Trump and his administration were met with heavy backlash after the Department of Justice and the FBI released a final report on Epstein's case, which claimed theories that he was murdered in prison or kept a "client list" featuring prominent figures were false.

The report has since been seen by many as a refusal to deliver on his repeated campaign promise to release the files, with some arguing it was an attempt to either protect powerful interests or cover up Trump's alleged involvement in Epstein's wrongdoings.