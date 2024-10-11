DNC drops brutal ad declaring "A vote for Stein is really a vote for Trump"

Washington DC - The Democratic National Committee (DNC) recently released a new attack ad warning swing state voters that supporting Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein could help Donald Trump win re-election.

The Democratic National Committee released an ad in battleground states, which argues voting for Jill Stein is ultimately a vote for Donald Trump. © Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the DNC shared a 30-second clip, which features a picture of Stein slowly morphing into a picture of Trump, as a narrator argues that Republicans are trying to boost the third-party candidate in hopes of siphoning votes from Democrat Kamala Harris.

"That's why a vote for Stein is really a vote for Trump," the narrator says in conclusion, followed by a clip of Trump stating, "I like her very much" because she "takes 100% from them."



According to The Washington Post, the DNC will air the ad in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania – all major battleground states.

Stein – who has run for president twice before and is polling under 1% – has made Palestinian liberation and the implementation of an arms embargo on Israel the focus of her campaign, garnering a spike in support from Muslim and Arab Americans, as well as young voters.

In a statement shared with The Hill, a DNC senior advisor said Trump "knows that she's his key to the White House," which is why he "praises her spoiler candidacy."



"The stakes of this election are too high to allow Stein to spoil it," the advisor added.