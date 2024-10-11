DNC drops brutal ad declaring "A vote for Stein is really a vote for Trump"
Washington DC - The Democratic National Committee (DNC) recently released a new attack ad warning swing state voters that supporting Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein could help Donald Trump win re-election.
On Friday, the DNC shared a 30-second clip, which features a picture of Stein slowly morphing into a picture of Trump, as a narrator argues that Republicans are trying to boost the third-party candidate in hopes of siphoning votes from Democrat Kamala Harris.
"That's why a vote for Stein is really a vote for Trump," the narrator says in conclusion, followed by a clip of Trump stating, "I like her very much" because she "takes 100% from them."
According to The Washington Post, the DNC will air the ad in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania – all major battleground states.
Stein – who has run for president twice before and is polling under 1% – has made Palestinian liberation and the implementation of an arms embargo on Israel the focus of her campaign, garnering a spike in support from Muslim and Arab Americans, as well as young voters.
In a statement shared with The Hill, a DNC senior advisor said Trump "knows that she's his key to the White House," which is why he "praises her spoiler candidacy."
"The stakes of this election are too high to allow Stein to spoil it," the advisor added.
Jill Stein's campaign dismisses the "spoiler" criticism
The ad mentioned an interview Stein did with Newsweek back in September titled How and Why I Will Stop Kamala Harris Winning, in which she argued that Harris and the Democratic Party could not win without the support of Muslim Americans.
Stein went on to claim that Democrats could "win those votes back" if they "do a 180 on the genocide" in Gaza, but added she didn't believe it would happen, as they appear to be "sacrificing several swing states" instead.
Following the release of the ad, Stein campaign manager Jason Call described the DNC's ad to WPR as "false."
"We don't want Trump or Harris to win," Call explained. "We reject the messaging of spoiler completely. This is Democracy. People should vote their conscience."
Cover photo: Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP