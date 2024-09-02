Jill Stein claps back after AOC slams Green Party presidential campaign as "predatory"

Washington DC - Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram on Sunday to slam presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein , claiming the Green Party nominee is "not serious."

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

"Y'all, this is a little spicy, but I have thoughts," AOC prefaced her answer to a question on Stein's presidential campaign.

"What I have a problem with is the fact that if you are running for president, you are the de facto leader of your party," she said. "You are the leader of your party, and if you run for years and years and years and years and years in a row and your party has not grown and you don't add city council seats and you don't add down-ballot candidates and you don't add state electeds, that's bad leadership."

"If you have been your party's nominee for 12 years in a row – four years ago and four years before that and four years before that – and you cannot grow your movement pretty much at all and can't pursue any successful strategy and all you do is show up once every four years to speak to people who are justifiably pissed off but you're just showing up once every four years to do that, you're not serious."

"To me, it does not read as authentic. It reads as predatory."

Stein – who overwhelmingly won her party's nomination last month – ran for president in 2012 and 2016 but not in 2020.