Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration said Tuesday it would look for "anti-American" views, including on social media, when deciding on the right to live in the US.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services, which handles requests to stay in the US or become a citizen, said it would expand vetting of the social media postings of applicants.

"America's benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies," agency spokesman Matthew Tragesser said in a statement.

"Immigration benefits – including to live and work in the United States – remain a privilege, not a right."

The US Immigration and Nationality Act, which dates back to 1952, defines anti-Americanism, which at the time primarily focused on communists.

But the Trump administration has already moved aggressively to deny or rescind short-term visas for people deemed to go against US foreign policy interests, especially on Israel.

The latest guidance on immigration decisions said that authorities will also look at whether applicants "promote antisemitic ideologies."

The Trump administration has accused students and universities of antisemitism over protests against Israel's genodical assault of the Gaza Strip, charges denied by the activists.