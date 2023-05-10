E. Jean Carroll responds to Donald Trump lawsuit victory

New York, New York - Following the verdict in her lawsuit against Donald Trump , writer E. Jean Carroll says her victory is a win for women across America.

E. Jean Carroll in an interview on Monday described her victory in her lawsuit against former president Donald Trump as a win for all women of the US. © Collage: IMAGO / The Photo Access & ZUMA Wire

In an interview with Today on Wednesday morning, Carroll said she was "overwhelmed with joy and happiness and delight for the women in this country" when asked her initial reaction.

Carroll filed her suit against Trump last year, alleging he raped her in the dressing room of a department store in the 1990s, and defamed her after she went public with her story.

On Tuesday, the jury for the trial reached a verdict, finding the former president liable for battery and defamation.

When pressed about the jury not finding him liable specifically for rape, Carroll's attorney Robert Kaplan, who joined her for the interview, countered: "He was found liable of a very serious charge. Sexual abuse under New York law is very serious, and the jury found that that's what he did."

Trump has been ordered to pay over $5 million in damages, but Carroll insists it is not about money, but about "getting my name back."

She also claims she shared a few choice words with Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina after the trial.

"He came over to congratulate me, put out his hand and I said, 'He did it. You know he did,'" Carroll said. "And we shook hands and I walked past by."