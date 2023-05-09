Trump trashed in closing arguments of E. Jean Carroll rape trial

New York, New York - Donald Trump ' s most infamous words were used against him Monday as a Manhattan jury was asked to hold him legally accountable for allegedly raping writer E. Jean Carroll 25 years ago and defaming her when she spoke out.

A Manhattan jury was asked to hold Donald Trump accountable for allegedly raping writer E. Jean Carroll 25 years ago and defaming her when she spoke out. © Collage: REUTERS

In her closing argument, the longtime advice columnist's attorney Roberta Kaplan said her client presented "credible," "consistent," and "powerful" testimony during almost three days on the stand, whereas Trump "didn't even bother to show up" at his civil rape trial.



Kaplan said the jurors nevertheless got to see him on video and once more played the notorious Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women.

"He grabbed her – using his words – 'by the p****,'" Kaplan said.

"That's who Donald Trump is. That is how he thinks. And that is what he does. He thinks stars like him can get away with it," Kaplan said. "He thinks he can get away with it here."

Carroll is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit. Her lawyer said the case wasn’t related to money, that it was "about getting her name back."

She alleges Trump raped her inside a Bergdorf Goodman changing room about 25 years ago and defamed her when she accused him of raping her decades later.