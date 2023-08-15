Why Donald Trump's Georgia indictment is potentially the most damaging yet

Atlanta, Georgia - Donald Trump has been indicted four times this year, but the latest charges, filed in Georgia, may carry particular peril for the former president.

Ex-President Donald Trump's Georgia indictment poses unique challenges to the 2024 Republican frontrunner. © Credit OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

The Georgia case is the only trial likely to be televised, with the historic proceedings streamed and broadcast into households across the US and around the world.



The billionaire real estate tycoon starred for 14 years in the reality TV show The Apprentice, but he will be in a far different role when the case comes to trial – that of criminal defendant.

Fani Willis, the Georgia district attorney who charged Trump and 18 others with racketeering and other offenses related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 election, said Monday she wants to hold the trial within the next six months.

Trump also faces federal charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith for allegedly conspiring to defraud the US with his attempts to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost to Joe Biden.

A judge is to set a date on August 28 for a trial in the nation's capital, but cameras are not allowed in federal courtrooms.