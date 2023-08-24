Trump lets rip at GOP rivals in rambling and dark Tucker Carlson interview

Bedminster, New Jersey - Donald Trump attacked his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and President Joe Biden in an interview aired on Wednesday as counter-programming to his party's first primary debate.

Trump skipped the debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and opted instead to do an interview with far-right former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.



During the rambling pre-recorded interview, which aired on X at the same time as the debate, Trump said it did not make sense for him to take part while he was leading his rivals by "50 to 60 points" in the polls.

"Do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it's going to be, and get harassed by people that shouldn't even be running for president?" he said.

Trump dismissed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a "lost cause," said he was "very disappointed" by his former vice president Mike Pence and called former New Jersey governor Chris Christie a "lunatic."

The 77-year-old touched on a wide range of subjects during the 45-minute interview which took place in a wood-paneled room at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, including being asked whether he thought notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had killed himself.

"I think he probably committed suicide," Trump said.