Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell surrender to Georgia jail in Trump election case

Atlanta, Georgia - Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani surrendered at a Fulton County, Georgia, jail Wednesday following an indictment handed down last week in connection with attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Former personal attorneys to Donald Trump Sidney Powell (l.) and Rudy Giuliani surrendered to the Fulton County jail on Wednesday after being accused of attempting to disrupt the 2020 presidential vote in Georgia. © Collage: Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Giuliani's legal team met with staff from District Attorney Fani Willis' office Wednesday afternoon to negotiate a $150,000 bond before he surrendered at the Fulton County jail.



"I'm fighting for justice. I have been from the first moment I represented Donald Trump," Giuliani told reporters before leaving for Atlanta.

He was indicted with Trump and 17 others and accused of a conspiracy to disrupt the 2020 presidential vote in Fulton County, elsewhere in Georgia, and in other states by misleading voters, the courts and state, and federal lawmakers about the outcome, along with giving them false instructions about what could be done to overturn the results in order to keep Trump in power.

A former federal prosecutor, Giuliani is charged with solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer and other crimes related to a scheme to organize fake slates of electors in Georgia and other states in an effort to cast doubt on Joe Biden's win when Congress met to certify the election on January 6, 2021. He faces 13 charges.

Also booked Wednesday and released on a $100,000 bond was former Trump personal attorney Sidney Powell. She faces seven charges related to making false claims of ballot fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and for her involvement in hiring a forensic firm to take digital images of the Coffee County, Georgia, election management system on January 7, 2021.

The 19 indicted defendants have until noon Friday to surrender, and several high-profile defendants have yet to do so, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who is trying to remove his part of the case to federal court.