Republican primary debate sees Ramaswamy steal the show with Trump looming

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Eight Republican presidential candidates sparred Wednesday over immigration, the economy, and abortion in the first debate of the 2024 US election cycle – but the attention was still on Donald Trump even as he boycotted the showdown.

From l. to r.: Asa Hutchinson, Chris Christie, Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and, Doug Burgum at the Republican Party's first primary debate. © REUTERS

Trump's snubbing of the two-hour Milwaukee event deprived a chasing pack of rivals, whom he leads by massive margins in polls, of the opportunity to direct shots at him live on stage.



Instead, he gave a recorded interview with former Fox News star Tucker Carlson that was posted online minutes before the debate got underway.

But Trump loomed over the debate, with his multiple prosecutions the subject of questions from the Fox News hosts moderating the event.

Candidates were asked to signal if they would support Trump as the party's nominee even if he is convicted in one of the criminal cases he is facing.

Every candidate raised their hand except Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who waved his finger.

"Here's the bottom line. Someone's got to stop normalizing this conduct, OK?" Christie said, drawing loud boos from the audience.

"Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of President of the United States," he added.

Hutchinson earned more jeers when he said: "Obviously, I'm not going to support somebody who's been convicted of a serious felony."