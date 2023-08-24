Donald Trump bashes Georgia judge and fights early trial date hours before surrender

Atlanta, Georgia - Ahead of his arraignment in the election interference case, Donald Trump has issued a scathing statement aimed at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and pushed back against a proposed early trial date.

Donald Trump bashed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in a Truth Social post just hours before he will surrender in Georgia on Thursday. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Sergio FLORES / AFP

The former president took to Truth Social on Thursday afternoon to confirm he was en route to Atlanta to surrender at Fulton County Jail.

Declaring his "arrest time" as 7:30 PM EST, Trump continued to violate previous warnings by taking another dig at Willis in the post.

"I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION," he wrote.

He continued on to claim his evidence in the case is "IRREFUTABLE."

The post came after Willis called for a trial date even earlier than the initial proposal of March 4, 2024, now proposing October 23 as the start date for all defendants in the case.