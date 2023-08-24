Donald Trump bashes Georgia judge and fights early trial date hours before surrender
Atlanta, Georgia - Ahead of his arraignment in the election interference case, Donald Trump has issued a scathing statement aimed at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and pushed back against a proposed early trial date.
The former president took to Truth Social on Thursday afternoon to confirm he was en route to Atlanta to surrender at Fulton County Jail.
Declaring his "arrest time" as 7:30 PM EST, Trump continued to violate previous warnings by taking another dig at Willis in the post.
"I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION," he wrote.
He continued on to claim his evidence in the case is "IRREFUTABLE."
The post came after Willis called for a trial date even earlier than the initial proposal of March 4, 2024, now proposing October 23 as the start date for all defendants in the case.
Donald Trump challenges early trial date in Georgia election case
Trump has since asked to have his case severed from "any other co-defendant" who has asked for a "speedy trial."
The former president is facing 13 felony counts related to his alleged efforts to overturn Georgia's results in the 2020 election. This is his fourth indictment in 2023.
Several of Trump's co-defendants, including John Eastman, Scott Hall, and Rudy Giuliani, turned themselves in on Wednesday.
Cover photo: Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Sergio FLORES / AFP