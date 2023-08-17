Trump faces hectic legal schedule after Fani Willis makes trial date proposal

Atlanta, Georgia - Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney leading the prosecution against former President Donald Trump in Georgia, has requested a date for the trial to begin.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a motion on Wednesday, requesting a March 4, 2024 trial date for her case against Donald Trump. © Collage: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the DA's office filed a motion requesting a trial date of March 4, 2024 for Trump and the 18 other defendants charged in the case.

Fani Willis, who recently brought charges against Trump and 18 other defendants for their alleged attempts to overturn the state's 2020 election results in the state, suggested the date would not conflict with other legal matters Trump faces around that time.

"In light of Defendant Donald John Trump's other criminal and civil matters pending in the courts... the State of Georgia proposes certain deadlines that do not conflict with these other courts' already-scheduled hearings and trial dates," Willis wrote.

"The proposed dates are requested so as to allow the Defendants' needs to review discovery and prepare for trial but also to protect the State of Georgia’s and the public's interest in a prompt resolution," the filing adds.