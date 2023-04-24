Donald Trump brings up abortion and trans rights in pitch to evangelical voters
Clive, Iowa - Donald Trump vowed to fight against abortion and transgender rights if he is reelected in a desperate plea to win over evangelical voters.
The Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition held their spring kick-off event on Saturday, which is considered to be the state's official start for the upcoming presidential elections.
While a handful of notable conservatives, such as former Vice president Mike Pence and presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, showed up in person to deliver a speech, Trump sent over a video address to the evangelical group to argue that no one can fight abortion like him.
Describing himself as "the most pro-life president in American history," Trump bragged about how his appointed Supreme Court justices – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett – succeeded in overturning Roe v. Wade last year.
"Those justices delivered a landmark victory for protecting innocent life," he said. "Nobody thought it was going to happen. They thought it would be another 50 years."
He even brought up Justice Clarence Thomas, who he says is "under siege by the radical left" as Thomas has been under fire for his questionable financial ties with a billionaire Republican mega donor.
Trump vowed to "stand strong against the extreme late-term abortionists, the Democratic part, who believe in abortion on demand in the ninth month of pregnancy, and even executing babies after birth" – all, of course, blatant untruths.
Donald Trump attacks critical race theory and trans rights
Donald Trump continued by touching on other hot topic issues that have been steering the conservative right, vowing to "bring back God" to American life.
"I will immediately sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our content," he said.
Trump's plea to evangelicals comes after he was criticized last week by the Susan B. Anthony Pro-life America group, who described his stance to leave abortion to the states as a "morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate to hold."
According to the Daily Beast, The Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition also told Trump that he should "embrace" a national ban on abortion entirely if he hopes to gain their support.
Trump didn't outright say he would support a national ban, but with the evangelical vote being a big factor in his win back in 2020, he will absolutely need their support going into 20204.
Cover photo: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network