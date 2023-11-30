Donald Trump campaign gets big boost from Vivek Ramaswamy's loss

Palm Beach, Florida - The political director for presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy 's campaign has left, and jumped ship to join the team of former president Donald Trump .

Brian Swensen, the political director for Vivek Ramaswamy's (l.) presidential campaign, announced he is leaving to join Donald Trump's (r.) re-election effort. © Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & Cliff Hawkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ramaswamy's loss is Trump's gain.



According to The Messenger, Brian Swensen confirmed on Wednesday he will be leaving Ramaswamy's campaign team and officially beginning work with the Trump campaign this Friday.

He will become a top campaign advisor to the Trump team, working closely with senior advisor Susie Wiles, who Swensen previously worked with during Florida Senator Rick Scott's run for governor in 2010.

The move comes as a huge hit to Ramaswamy, who saw a rise in popularity early on after joining the race, but has seen notable drops in polling as of late.

Trump, on the other hand, remains the party's front-runner by a wide margin that has only grown throughout the race.

Ramaswamy has managed to qualify for the fourth Republican primary debate next Wednesday, where he will face off with fellow candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. Trump will not be attending the debate, but will hold a competing event around the same time slot.