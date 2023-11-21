Donald Trump calls for RNC reforms ahead of fourth GOP debate: "Revamp!"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is calling for a "revamp" of the Republican National Committee (RNC) as they prepare to hold their upcoming fourth GOP debate.

On Monday, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform touting the results of a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, which showed his giant lead over his fellow Republicans and found he is "UP 7% to 10% on CROOKED JOE BIDEN."

He also took shots at the RNC, stating they "must save money on lowest ever ratings debates."

"Use it against the Democrats to STOP THE STEAL!" he added, referencing his debunked theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him. "If not, REVAMP THE RNC, NOW!!!"

Though RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has said the party will support him even if he is convicted on any of the 91 criminal charges he currently faces, Trump doesn't seem to think it is enough.