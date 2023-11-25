Will Donald Trump face additional charges for "fake electors" scheme?

Palm Beach, Florida - Prosecutors in states across the US are investigating Donald Trump and his alleged role in a "fake electors" scheme during the 2020 presidential elections.

As the 2020 election neared its end, with Joe Biden announced as the winner of the race, Trump's team allegedly worked with state Republicans in key swing states on a scheme to replace legitimate slates of "electors" – the officials who certify a state's results and send them to Congress – with fake pro-Trump stand-ins.

According to The Hill, these fake electors convened in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Attorneys general in many of those states are still investigating the scheme, which could bring about more charges against Trump, who is already facing 91 criminal charges as he runs for re-election in 2024.

In Georgia, Trump was indicted alongside 18 other defendants back in August.