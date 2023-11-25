Will Donald Trump face additional charges for "fake electors" scheme?
Palm Beach, Florida - Prosecutors in states across the US are investigating Donald Trump and his alleged role in a "fake electors" scheme during the 2020 presidential elections.
As the 2020 election neared its end, with Joe Biden announced as the winner of the race, Trump's team allegedly worked with state Republicans in key swing states on a scheme to replace legitimate slates of "electors" – the officials who certify a state's results and send them to Congress – with fake pro-Trump stand-ins.
According to The Hill, these fake electors convened in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Attorneys general in many of those states are still investigating the scheme, which could bring about more charges against Trump, who is already facing 91 criminal charges as he runs for re-election in 2024.
In Georgia, Trump was indicted alongside 18 other defendants back in August.
Donald Trump faces more legal challenges with elector probe
Some of Trump's biggest allies who helped orchestrate the scheme have already begun flipping, taking plea deals in exchange for their testimony against him. Kenneth Chesebro, Trump's former attorney who is believed to have masterminded the scheme, pled guilty.
Attorneys for Chesebro at the time requested that their client be allowed to travel to Arizona, Nevada, and Washington DC where he is also being investigated for the scheme.
Prosecutors in the Georgia case recently proposed the trial to began in August 2024, but an official date has yet to be decided.
Cover photo: Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP