Donald Trump left "confused" as his friends turn on him in Georgia election case

Palm Beach, Florida - A campaign spokesperson claims that Donald Trump is "confused" after several of his biggest former allies took plea deals, and have agreed to testify against him.

On Sunday, Trump campaign spokesperson Liz Harrington sat down for an interview on the show The Absolute Truth, where she attempted to argue that the details of the case don't make sense because everything is made up.

"I think [Trump is] a little confused because if you're a lawyer, you know there's no crimes here," Harrington, who is not a lawyer, explained.

"According to the law, there's literally nothing to plead guilty to because there's nothing that was – no laws that were broken," she continued. "Speaking out against a fraudulent election and telling people to watch hearings and petition their elected officials about fraud that was happening on camera. I mean, it's just surprising."

The former president is facing 91 felony charges and several legal battles, with one of the biggest being his trial in Georgia, where he and 18 others were charged with attempting to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Three of his former attorneys – Kenneth Cheesebro, Jenna Ellis, and Sydney Powell – recently took plea deals for lesser sentences, and have agreed to testify in all forthcoming trial dates.