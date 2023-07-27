Donald Trump claims he'll "have fun" in "trial of the century" if he heads to court

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump cannot stop ranting about his mounting legal troubles, but he has now claimed he plans to "have fun" on the witness stand if he's taken to court.

Former President Donald Trump claimed he plans to "have fun" in court if he is indicted in the January 6 probe, and says it will be the "trial of the century." © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The former president spent the entire day Wednesday sharing countless posts to his Truth Social platform about the criminal cases he is currently facing, blaming everyone but himself.

He touted his usual catch-phrases to criticize the cases, such as "2024 ELECTION INTERFERENCE!" and "PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!" and pointed fingers at Joe Biden, who he described as the "most corrupt president" in US history.

But Trump also sought to assure his MAGA fans that while this may be the only thing he talks about, he's not afraid – as it's all one big party.

"We'll have fun on the stand with all of these people that say the Presidential Election wasn't rigged and [stolen]" Trump shared.

"THE TRIAL OF THE CENTURY!!!" he added.