Donald Trump is a target in Jack Smith's 2020 election probe as third indictment looms!

Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump has reportedly been informed that he's a target in the Justice Department's investigations into attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In a dramatic development threatening to add yet another major legal case to Trump's growing portfolio, ABC revealed that the 77-year-old's lawyers received an official letter from special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the DOJ probe.

This type of letter usually serves as a heads-up of sorts to subjects of criminal investigations and is thought to imply the imminent filing of charges.

Trump himself confirmed the story by posting a furious rant on his Truth Social platform, calling Smith "deranged" while railing against President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland for supposedly targeting him for political reasons.

The ex-president has already been indicted twice, once in a separate investigation led by Smith into the mishandling of classified documents. He was also put in charge of looking into efforts made by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Biden, a saga which eventually led to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.