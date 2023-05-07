Donald Trump claims the royals are "insulted" by Joe Biden skipping King Charles III's coronation

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is claiming that the royal family and UK citizens are "greatly insulted" that President Joe Biden didn't make an appearance at King Charles III's recent coronation .

Former President Donald Trump (r.) took to Truth Social to shame current US President Joe Biden for not attending the coronation of King Charles III. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Everett Collection

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to shame the president for being a no-show at King Charles III's big day.

"Joe Biden should have been at the coronation of King Charles III," Trump raved. "Is that really so much to ask?"

"The people of the UK are greatly insulted," he added. "No wonder we are losing support all over the world."

Trump's criticism falls pretty flat, as no US president in history has ever attended a British coronation, making Biden's decision to skip out not so no unprecedented after all.

According to the Independent, President Biden announced last month that while he would not be attending the coronation, First Lady Jill Biden would make an appearance alongside their granddaughter.

The president did issue congratulations to King Charles III in a Twitter post on Saturday, noting "the enduring friendship between the US and the UK is a source of strength for both our peoples."