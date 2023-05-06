Coronation of King Charles III: Royal couple return to Buckingham Palace

London, UK - Charles III's coronation service has begun, with the eyes of the world watching the king and queen as their date with history arrives.

Britain's King Charles III has been crowned the nation’s monarch by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Westminster Abby. © via REUTERS

Charles and Camilla were welcomed at Westminster Abbey’s great west door by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who will anoint and crown the monarch, after travelling through the capital’s streets in a carriage procession.



Thousands of well-wishers lined the route the couple’s Diamond Jubilee Coach took from Buckingham Palace, with a few die-hard royalists sleeping in tents to secure the best spot to catch a glimpse of the king and queen. At the same time, anti-monarchy protesters have also turned out in force, with some leading figures arrested in a crackdown by London police that has alarmed observers.

World leaders, prime ministers from overseas realms, foreign monarchy and the extended British royal family were seated inside the ancient place of worship. First lady Jill Biden is leading the US delegation, which includes special envoy John Kerry.

Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, as well as David and Victoria Beckham are among the many celebrities also present for the ceremony.