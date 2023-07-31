Donald Trump election probe nears conclusion with DA "ready to go"

Sandy Springs, Georgia - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis confirmed over the weekend that her office's probe into Donald Trump is complete.

Donald Trump may be facing another indictment as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis confirmed that her case against him is "ready to go." © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, Willis spoke to WXIA during a back-to-school event held at Morgan Falls Overlook Park, and she gave a bit of insight into what's to come in her investigation.

"The work is accomplished," Willis said. "We've been working for two-and-a-half years. We're ready to go."

Since 2021, Willis has been looking into a call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, asking the official to help him "find 11,780 votes," which would have been enough to win the state in the election battle with Joe Biden.

Trump and his allies allegedly touted false allegations of election fraud to lawmakers and were planning to enact fake electors.

While she did not outright say that another indictment can be expected, Willis did mention that she has enlisted local law enforcement to boost security at the courthouse to ensure the safety of lawmakers and constituents.

"Some people may not be happy with the decisions that I'm making," Willis said. "And sometimes, when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm."