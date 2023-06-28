Donald Trump drops hints at more indictments on the way!

Concord, New Hampshire - In a recent campaign speech, Donald Trump hinted to his supporters that more indictments may be on the way.

Former President Donald Trump gave a speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday, telling supporters that there may be more indictments against him coming. © Scott Eisen/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Trump was speaking to members of the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women on Tuesday evening, and railing against the criminal cases brought against him in recent months.

"As you know, two weeks ago crooked Joe Biden ordered his top political opponent arrested!" the former president says in a clip shared by C-SPAN. "Who is that opponent? Oh, it's me!"

He repeated his baseless claims that the legal issues he faces are simply attempts by Democrats to interfere with his election chances.

"I had such an easy life before this crap," he joked.

As Trump bragged that the indictments are driving up his poll numbers because "this stuff doesn't hold up, and people know it," he went on to say that "there could be others coming."

He went on to reference an ongoing case in Georgia, led by a district attorney of Fulton County, that alleges he put pressure on state officials to overturn his election loss in 2020. Trump did not mention another ongoing case in Washington DC that is investigating his role in attempts to stop Congress from certifying Biden's election win.