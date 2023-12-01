Donald Trump faces another loss in appeals court over January 6 case

Washington DC - A federal appeals court ruled Friday that former president Donald Trump can be sued over the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol that saw his supporters attempt to thwart certification of his election loss to Joe Biden.

Donald Trump is not immune from lawsuits over the January 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a new ruling from a federal appeals court. © Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP

Trump could now face civil action over the violent clashes, which saw a mob overrun law enforcement at the nerve center of American democracy. More than 1,200 people have been arrested over the melee.

Two Capitol police officers, along with several Democratic lawmakers, sued Trump in 2021, alleging that he may have incited violence in his public comments to supporters before they descended on Capitol Hill.

Trump's legal team had argued that, as president, he had immunity for his actions, including comments telling his supporters to "fight like hell" as Congress prepared to certify his election defeat.

"It is not that President Trump could not establish his entitlement to immunity... it is that he has not done so," said the ruling by a three-judge panel on the US Court of Appeals in Washington.



"When a first-term president opts to seek a second term, his campaign to win reelection is not an official presidential act," it said.