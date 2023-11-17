Trump makes big January 6 claim about Secret Service in newly released recording

Atlanta, Georgia - Newly released audio features former President Donald Trump making some startling comments about his communications with Secret Service officials during the January 6 Capitol riots .

Newly released audio from two months after the January 6 Capitol riots has Donald Trump claiming the Secret Service kept him from stopping the attacks. © Collage: Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

On Thursday, Jonathan Karl, chief Washington correspondent for ABC News and author of the new book Tired of Winning, shared a clip of a conversation he had with Trump on March 18, 2021 – two months after the riots.

In the clip played on CNN, Trump is speaking with Karl about the infamous "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the attack.

"You told them you were going to go up to the Capitol," Karl says.

"I was going to and then Secret Service said you can’t, and then by the time – I would have, and then when I get back, I saw – I wanted to go back," Trump responds claimed.

"I was thinking about going back during the problem to stop the problem, doing it myself. Secret Service didn't like that idea too much."

He added: "And I could have done that, and you know what? I would have been very well received. Don't forget, the people that went to Washington that day, in my opinion, they went because they thought the election was rigged. That's why they went."