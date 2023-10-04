Trump rages against DA in day 3 of $250 million civil fraud case

New York, New York - New York Attorney General Letitia James hit back at Donald Trump on Wednesday over his virulent attacks on the $250 million civil fraud suit she brought against him, saying she will "not be bullied."

Donald Trump addresses the press during a lunch break on the third day of his New York civil trial. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

"The Donald Trump show is over," James told reporters after the 77-year-old former president left court at the midpoint of Wednesday's proceedings.

Before leaving, Trump railed against James, complaining that the trial was "rigged."

"I'd rather be in New Hampshire, South Carolina or Ohio or a lot of other places," Trump said. "But I'm stuck here because I have a corrupt attorney general."

Responding to Trump, James said "I will not be bullied" and denounced his decision to attend the opening days of the trial as "a political stunt, a fund-raising stunt."

James, who is African American, said Trump's personal attacks on her this week were "offensive, they were baseless, they were void of any facts or of any evidence."

"What they were, were comments that unfortunately fomented violence, comments that I would describe as race-baiting, comments unfortunately that appeal to the bottom of our humanity," James said.

"This case was brought simply because it was a case where individuals have engaged in a pattern and practice of fraud," she continued. "I will not sit idly by and allow anyone to subvert the law."

Trump also resumed his verbal volleys on Wednesday against Judge Arthur Engoron, a day after he was admonished from the bench. "The judge already knows what he's going to do," Trump said. "He's a Democrat."

Engoron imposed a partial gag order on Trump on Tuesday after the former president insulted one of the judge's law clerks in a social media post. "Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable," Engoron said as Trump sat at the defense table flanked by his lawyers. "Consider this statement a gag order forbidding all parties from posting, emailing or speaking publicly about any of my staff," Engoron added.

Trump's post was later deleted.