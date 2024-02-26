Donald Trump files notice of appeal against $355 million civil fraud penalty
New York, New York - Donald Trump filed a notice of appeal against the $355 million fine imposed by the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial in New York.
The former president and his team submitted the filing with the court on Monday after he was found to have manipulated the values of his properties to fraudulently obtain favorable loan conditions.
Trump, who will almost certain to be the Republican presidential nominee this November, had previously vowed to challenge the ruling by judge Arthur Engoron.
As a notice, the filing is not an official appeal to the ruling but signals that Trump may be preparing to pay the bond needed to file the appeal.
Including pretrial interest charged at 9%, Trump is liable to pay over $454 million, with interest continuing to be applied until the full sum is paid.
Trump's legal woes continue amid re-election bid
The order also barred him and his sons from conducting business in New York for several years.
The case – and the significant financial jeopardy it entails – will continue well into the presidential campaign and possibly beyond the November vote.
Trump, also facing 91 criminal charges, has seized on his legal woes to fire up supporters and denounce his likely opponent, President Joe Biden, claiming that the cases are "just a way of hurting me in the election."
