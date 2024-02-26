Donald Trump files notice of appeal against $355 million civil fraud penalty

New York, New York - Donald Trump filed a notice of appeal against the $355 million fine imposed by the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial in New York.

Donald Trump and his legal team on Monday filed a notice of appeal against the $355 million ruling in his New York civil fraud trial. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The former president and his team submitted the filing with the court on Monday after he was found to have manipulated the values of his properties to fraudulently obtain favorable loan conditions.

Trump, who will almost certain to be the Republican presidential nominee this November, had previously vowed to challenge the ruling by judge Arthur Engoron.

As a notice, the filing is not an official appeal to the ruling but signals that Trump may be preparing to pay the bond needed to file the appeal.

Including pretrial interest charged at 9%, Trump is liable to pay over $454 million, with interest continuing to be applied until the full sum is paid.