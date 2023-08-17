Donald Trump fixer Roger Stone seemingly plots to push fake electors in damning video

New York, New York - A video of Roger Stone, Donald Trump 's former fixer and advisor, appeared to show him scheming in real time to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The footage aired by MSNBC features Stone sitting at a desk, wearing earphones and dictating what would end up being a key allegation in the criminal prosecution of Trump and his allies over their efforts to overturn the 2020 election won by Joe Biden.

As an aide dutifully types away, as the convicted Republican operative seems to formulate – in impeccable legalese – a plan to put forward fake electors on the made-up basis that Trump was cheated out of a win by widespread election fraud. The video was taken on November 5, 2020.

"Any legislative body may decide on the basis of overwhelming evidence of fraud to send electors to the Electoral College who accurately reflect the president’s legitimate victory in their state, which was illegally denied him through fraud," Stone dictates.

This is, of course, more or less exactly what the former president and his acolytes are being accused of conspiring to do in the election investigations launched both in Georgia and on a federal level. The probes ended in separate, damaging indictments for Trump.