Donald Trump forgets Melania in bizarre Mother's Day rant

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump shared a Happy Mother's Day post on social media over the weekend, but somehow failed to mention the mother of his youngest son.

Former president Donald Trump shared a Mother's Day message to his fans over the weekend, but failed to mention his wife Melania in the post. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Sunday to dish out a stream of abuse in the form of a Mother's Day post.

"Happy Mother's Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country," he shared.

"Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" he added.

Conspicuously missing was any mention of his wife, Melania, who recently sat down with Fox News in a rare interview, which she used to praise Trump and express her support for his presidential campaign.

Trump has been mired in legal issues, Last week, a jury found him liable for sexually assaulting and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.