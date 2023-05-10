Melania Trump talks 2024 campaign in rare interview while Donald Trump bashes Fox

Palm Beach, Florida - In a rare interview, Melania Trump sat down with Fox News to support her husband, Donald Trump , who she says will lead America to "greatness and prosperity" in 2024.

Former first lady Melania Trump recently did a rare interview with Fox News, where she came out in support of her husband Donald Trump's 2024 campaign. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

While Trump may have had a recent falling out with Fox News, Melania seems to have no issues with them.

On Tuesday, she spoke with the network, declaring her unwavering support for her husband's controversial 2024 campaign for president.

"My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again," the former first lady said.

"He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," she added.

Melania went on to share how she has been actively expanding foundations and initiatives she began as first lady, which typically focuses on children.

If she is afforded what she calls "the privilege" of becoming first lady again, she says she wants to "prioritize the well-being and development of children as I have always done."

The interview didn't touch on any of the significant legal troubles that may keep her and her husband from taking back the White House.