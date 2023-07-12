Donald Trump Georgia probe gets its grand jury as decision on indictment looms

Atlanta, Georgia - The grand jury that will decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump in the Georgia election interference probe has been sworn in.

According to CNN, the members of two separate grand jury panels were picked and sworn in on Tuesday at the Fulton County Superior Court during a three-hour selection process.

Each panel consists of 23 grand jurors and three alternatives, and they will separately meet twice a week for the next two months.

Both will oversee ordinary criminal cases during that time, and one will eventually be tasked with reviewing the election probe and deciding on whether to indict Trump.

Since 2021, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Trump after he made a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, asking the official to help him "find 11,780 votes," which would have been enough to win the state over Joe Biden.

The investigation has since expanded as it looked at allegations that Trump and his allies touted false claims of election fraud to lawmakers and considered fake electors.

Willis has hinted in the past that a decision was expected to be made sometime in September, but as her office has ramped up their efforts, she now indicates that charging decisions could come as soon as August.