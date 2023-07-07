Donald Trump's wild Oval Office meeting under the spotlight in election interference investigation

Washington DC - Prosecutors working for the special counsel investigating Donald Trump 's alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election are now questioning witnesses of a chaotic meeting that took place during his final days in office.

According to CNN, prosecutors from Jack Smith's office have recently been questioning multiple witnesses before a grand jury and in private interviews.

These include Trump's former attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne.

During the meeting, which took place on December 18, 2020, Trump reportedly listened to ideas from advisers and attorneys on how to keep himself in power, having lost to Joe Biden six weeks prior.

Plans were allegedly presented to have the military seize voting machines from states Trump lost, Powell appointed as a special counsel to investigate fraud claims, and Trump invoke martial law.

Sources say the meeting turned chaotic, with the advisers shouting and insulting each other.

Later that night, Trump reportedly tweeted that protests on January 6 "will be wild."