Donald Trump gets slammed by Georgia Republican with "axe murderer" jab

Atlanta, Georgia - When asked in an interview about the growing legal woes of Donald Trump , Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan described the former president as having the moral compass of "an axe murderer."

On Monday, Duncan did an interview with CNN, where he was asked about the recent criminal charges accusing fellow GOP politician Trump and 18 others of conspiring to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.



"I think it's so interesting to continue to watch this play out like some sort of Ponzi scheme of lies that just kind of built," Duncan shared. "And if you look at their defenses at this point, it's all technicalities"

Duncan served in office during the alleged conspiracy, and has since been very vocal about his opposition to Trump winning re-election.

Though Trump is leading the primaries by a wide margin, many polls show that he would be unable to defeat Joe Biden if he wins the Republican Party nomination.

"As a Republican, the dashboard is going off with lights and bells and whistles telling us all the warning things we need to know" Duncan explained.

"Ninety-one indictments, fake Republican, a trillion dollars worth of debt - everything we need to see to not choose him as our nominee, including the fact that he's got the moral compass of a… more like an axe murderer than a president."