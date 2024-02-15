Donald Trump gives bizarre excuse for mixing up Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi

North Charleston, South Carolina - Donald Trump claimed a recent gaffe he made while on the campaign trail was done "purposely," as critics argue it's a sign of his old age.

During a recent rally, Donald Trump claimed he "purposely" blamed Nikki Haley, for the January 6 Capitol riots instead of Nancy Pelosi. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The former president gave a speech during a campaign rally on Wednesday night, where he addressed a mistake he made last month, in which he seemingly confused his presidential challenger Nikki Haley for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and blamed her for the January 6 Capitol riots.

"It's very hard to be sarcastic when I interpose. I'm not a Nikki fan, and I'm not a Pelosi fan," he explained to the crowd. "And when I purposely interpose names, they said, 'He didn't know Pelosi from Nikki from tricky Nikki, tricky Dicky.'

"I interpose, and they make a big deal out of it. I said, 'No, no, I think they both stink, they have something in common, they both stink.'

"And remember this: When I make a statement like that about Nikki, that means she will never be running for vice president," he added.

Trump's remarks come as Haley and other critics have been pointing to such blunders as evidence that the 77-year-old may be suffering from cognitive decline due to his old age.