Donald Trump goes off on Truth Social over massive stock market drop
Washington DC - President Donald Trump tried to regain control of the narrative with a series of social media posts after the stock market saw a significant drop.
According to The Daily Beast, Trump shared over 100 posts to his Truth Social platform between noon and 6 PM on Monday, most of which were news stories and quotes from politicians praising his performance with the economy.
The social media dump came as the Nasdaq fell 4%, its biggest drop since 2022, and the S&P 500 dropped nearly 3%.
The seven biggest tech stocks – Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla – all took big hits, particularly Tesla. Owned by Trump's closest advisor Elon Musk, the electric vehicle company saw a 15% drop.
Many of the posts Trump shared referenced tariffs his administration has been imposing on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China, which many critics claim attributed to the stock market drop by fueling a massive sell-off.
Trump has been defiantly insisting his economic moves will reinvigorate a US economy that has been destroyed by Democrats, he claims.
When Trump was asked during a recent interview with Fox News if he expected a recession this year, he cryptically responded, "There is a period of transition because what we're doing is very big... Ultimately it will be good."
Cover photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP