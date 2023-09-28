Republican presidential candidates bash Trump during second debate

Simi Valley, California - Seven Republican presidential candidates tussled over immigration, China, and the economy Wednesday at the second GOP primary debate, but saved some of their most strident remarks to slam frontrunner Donald Trump for spurning the showdown.

From l. to r.: Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, and Mike Pence ahead of the second GOP primary debate. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The former president, who is battling multiple criminal cases, has decided to skip the debates, and instead met auto industry workers in the battleground state of Michigan.



Trump's no-show prompted former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie – the ex-president's biggest critic among the candidates – to accuse the 77-year-old tycoon of hiding "behind the walls of his golf clubs."

"You're ducking these things, and let me tell you what's going to happen. You keep doing that, no one up here is gonna call you Donald Trump anymore. We're gonna call you a Donald Duck," he said, earning boos for the zinger.

Christie was facing off against Trump's chief rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, and Trump's vice president Mike Pence.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum rounded out the field for the clash at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California, moderated by Fox Business and Univision.