Donald Trump leads Joe Biden by a huge margin in new poll, but is it accurate?

Washington DC - As the 2024 presidential race gets underway, a new poll finds that former President Donald Trump may be able to beat incumbent Joe Biden in the general election.

A recent poll shows Donald Trump (r.) leading Joe Biden by a wide margin in the 2024 presidential race, but its creators admit the result is "probably an outlier." © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Julie Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, The Washington Post and ABC News released a joint poll that showed Trump leading Biden by a significant margin of 10 points.

The report cited voter's dissatisfaction with Biden on several issues for his disappointing numbers, including the state of the economy, his immigration policies, and his age.

While a lead like that should excite Trump and his MAGA base, those involved with the poll note that their finding is "probably an outlier."

"The sizable margin of Trump's lead in this survey is significantly at odds with other public polls that show the general election contest a virtual dead heat," the pollsters wrote.

While Trump may be leading in the Republican primaries by a wide margin and is already considered by most to be the party's nominee, he is currently facing 91 felony charges in four criminal indictments.

While far-right and MAGA Republicans may accept it, earning the vote from moderate Republican, Democrat, and independent Americans, especially after the indictments, will be much more difficult.