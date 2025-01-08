Greenlandic MAGA fan's past makes headlines after Trump posts "buy us" video

Nuuk, Greenland - The Greenlandic MAGA fan who called on President-elect Donald Trump to buy Greenland is making more headlines after his rise to fame.

Timmy Zeeb (r.), who urged Donald Trump to buy Greenland, had his criminal record revealed by a Danish publication. © Collage: AFP/Scott Olson/Getty Images & Screenshot/Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

In a Truth Social post on January 7, Trump shared a video in which the man identified as Timmy Zeeb calls for Trump to buy Greenland from the Danish government.

Danish media outlets like DR News were quick to respond to Trump's post, digging up Zeeb's past.

In 2019, he was reportedly sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a major hash smuggling operation. A decade before that, Zeeb apparently managed to escape from prison.

Speaking to DR News, Zeeb said that his criminal record does not stop him from being entitled to an opinion on Trump and Greenland's position as a territory of Denmark.

"Everyone is entitled to an opinion," Zeeb reportedly said. "I spoke my mind."