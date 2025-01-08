Greenlandic MAGA fan's past makes headlines after Trump posts "buy us" video
Nuuk, Greenland - The Greenlandic MAGA fan who called on President-elect Donald Trump to buy Greenland is making more headlines after his rise to fame.
In a Truth Social post on January 7, Trump shared a video in which the man identified as Timmy Zeeb calls for Trump to buy Greenland from the Danish government.
Danish media outlets like DR News were quick to respond to Trump's post, digging up Zeeb's past.
In 2019, he was reportedly sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a major hash smuggling operation. A decade before that, Zeeb apparently managed to escape from prison.
Speaking to DR News, Zeeb said that his criminal record does not stop him from being entitled to an opinion on Trump and Greenland's position as a territory of Denmark.
"Everyone is entitled to an opinion," Zeeb reportedly said. "I spoke my mind."
Trump shares video of convicted criminal on Truth Social
Trump shared Zeeb's video on Tuesday after his team contacted Greenlander and recorded a quick Q&A.
"I am hearing that the people of Greenland are 'MAGA,'" Trump wrote in the post. "Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!"
On Tuesday, the incoming president escalated threats to take over the territory, refusing to rule out military intervention.
Greenland's elected representatives have had a mixed response to Trump's calls, with European nations increasingly alarmed by his belligerent tone.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Scott Olson/Getty Images & Screenshot/Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump