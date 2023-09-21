Donald Trump Jr.'s hacked X claims he's running for president as his father has passed away

Palm Beach, Florida - Don Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump , had his social media hacked recently, and the results couldn't have been funnier.

On Wednesday, the social media account for Donald Trump Jr. was hacked, sharing bizarre posts that included a claim that his father had passed away. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Almond NGAN / AFP

Sometime after 8 AM on Wednesday morning, Don Jr. seemed to begin posting a series of bizarre posts to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away," one post read. "I will be running for president in 2024."

Another post tagged claimed, "North Korea is about to get smoked," while others were expletive filled rants that mention YouTube star Logan Paul, financier Richard Heart, and President Joe Biden.

While Don Jr. is known for saying some pretty wild things, Andrew Surabian, his spokesperson, confirmed that the account was hacked, describing the posts as "obviously not true."

According to the BBC, the posts were only live on the account for about an hour before they were quickly taken down.