Donald Trump makes bold claim about Israel-Gaza war in firey speech
Las Vegas, Nevada – Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, on Saturday, claiming if he were still president, Hamas would not have attacked Israel earlier this month and that if voted in, he will "prevent World War III."
Trump headlined the event in Las Vegas, which saw the top Republican candidates vying for president lend their support to Israel as its war in Gaza continues into its third week.
"GREATEST military in the world, you saw what we did," Trump said of the US. "For four straight years I kept America safe, I kept Israel safe, and I kept the world safe."
"Today the world is blowing up all around, no matter where you look."
Then, Trump referenced the violent Hamas attack that sparked the Israel-Gaza conflict, which killed over 1,400 people on October 7.
"If I were President, the attack on Israel would never, ever have happened," he claimed.
He repeated the sentiment on his Truth Social platform, along with more fiery quotes about the war during his speech.
"As your president, I will restore peace through strength - and yes, I will prevent World War III."
"If you spill a drop of American blood, we will spill a gallon of yours," he added.
Donald Trump gets some heat from fellow Republican candidates
Earlier in the day, the event saw Trump's vice president Mike Pence announce he is bowing out of the presidential race, and candidate Nikki Haley launch a series of attacks on the former president.
"Eight years ago, it was good to have a leader who broke things. But right now, we need a leader who also knows how to put things back together," she said, referencing Trump. "America needs a captain who will steady the ship, not capsize it."
Each Republican presidential candidate was given 25 minutes to speak, and also saw Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Gov. Doug Burgum, and Gov. Ron DeSantis in the house.
Trump remains at the front of the pack for the Republican Party's presidential nomination.
