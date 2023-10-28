Donald Trump makes bold claim about Israel-Gaza war in firey speech

Las Vegas, Nevada – Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, on Saturday, claiming if he were still president, Hamas would not have attacked Israel earlier this month and that if voted in, he will "prevent World War III."

Trump headlined the event in Las Vegas, which saw the top Republican candidates vying for president lend their support to Israel as its war in Gaza continues into its third week.

"GREATEST military in the world, you saw what we did," Trump said of the US. "For four straight years I kept America safe, I kept Israel safe, and I kept the world safe."

"Today the world is blowing up all around, no matter where you look."

Then, Trump referenced the violent Hamas attack that sparked the Israel-Gaza conflict, which killed over 1,400 people on October 7.

"If I were President, the attack on Israel would never, ever have happened," he claimed.

He repeated the sentiment on his Truth Social platform, along with more fiery quotes about the war during his speech.

"As your president, I will restore peace through strength - and yes, I will prevent World War III."

"If you spill a drop of American blood, we will spill a gallon of yours," he added.