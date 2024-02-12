Donald Trump makes court appearance in classified documents case

Fort Pierce, Florida - Former president Donald Trump was in federal court Monday in Florida for a closed-door meeting in his classified documents case, as lawyers discuss who will have access to the top-secret evidence.

Donald Trump appeared in federal court on Monday for a meeting related to his classified documents case. © Julia Nikhinson / AFP

Trump (77) pleaded not guilty in June to charges of unlawfully retaining national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements.

The judge in the case, Aileen Cannon, summoned lawyers from both sides for Monday's proceedings.

The ex-president and his entourage arrived around 9:00 AM at the Fort Pierce courthouse, about 125 miles north of Miami, where a group of supporters holding posters greeted them.

Trump's lawyers want to gain access to the classified evidence, which is currently in prosecutors' hands, but the government's attorneys oppose the move on grounds that the information is too sensitive.

Cannon wrote in a court document calling the hearing that Trump's lawyers should be prepared to "discuss their defense theories of the case, in detail, and how any classified information might be relevant or helpful to the defense." She is scheduled to hear defense arguments first and then from federal prosecutors.

Trump is scheduled to go on trial beginning May 20. Also charged are two employees, property manager Carlos de Oliveira and personal assistant Waltine Nauta.