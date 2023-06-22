Donald Trump's legal receives evidence in classified docs case, with hints at new details

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump and his legal team have received the first batch of evidence provided by the Department of Justice in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

The Department of Justice has shared evidence with Donald Trump's legal team as they prepare their defense in the classified documents case. © Collage: Almond NGAN / AFP & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, the DOJ filed an update with the court overseeing the case on Wednesday and announced the handing over of evidence, as Trump's attorneys attempt to build their defense.

The case, which has been led by special counsel Jack Smith, involves Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents he took from the White House after his presidency and refusal to return them after multiple requests from authorities.

Some of the evidence sent to his team includes transcripts of witness testimonies given to grand juries in both Washington DC and Florida, related surveillance footage, and "interviews" conducted with Trump that were "recorded with his consent."

The filing used the plural "interviews," hinting that there may be more recordings of Trump than just the one that was included in the indictment, where Trump openly talked about having a classified Pentagon document that had information about a potential attack on Iran.

Trump was arraigned on 37 federal charges in the case earlier this month, to which he pled not guilty, and continues to maintain his innocence.