Donald Trump makes legal moves against gag order in election interference trial

Washington DC - Donald Trump has appealed a recent partial gag order put in place by the judge overseeing his federal election interference trial.

Former President Donald Trump filed a notice of appeal after the judge overseeing his federal election case imposed a gag order against him. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Trump and his legal team filed the notice with Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday.

According to CNN, moments before he entered a New York courtroom for a completely different criminal case against him, he explained to reporters Chutkan has taken away his freedom of speech.

"We're being railroaded," Trump complained. "And I have other trials where we're being railroaded. You saw yesterday where they took away my right to speak. I won’t be able to speak like I’m speaking to you."

"I am leading Joe Biden, and I'm being restricted," he continued. "My speech has been taken away from me. I'm a candidate that's running for office, and I'm not allowed to speak!"

Earlier this week, Judge Chutkan imposed the order after Special Council Jack Smith, the prosecutor leading the case, filed two separate requests as Trump continues a "sustained campaign of prejudicial public statements" aimed at both Smith and Chutkan.