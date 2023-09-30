Prosecutors file another gag order request as Trump continues to attack

Washington DC - Federal prosecutors are once against requesting a gag order against Donald Trump as he continues his public attacks on those that oppose him.

On Friday, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed another request for a gag order against Donald Trump as the defendant continues to publicly berate and intimidate witnesses. © Collage: Drew Angerer & Sean Rayford/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Special Counsel Jack Smith submitted a filing to Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the 2020 election trial, to request "appropriate processes for protecting the jury pool in this case, and the integrity of this proceeding" as Trump continues his "sustained campaign of prejudicial public statements."

"[Trump] demands special treatment, asserting that because he is a political candidate, he should have free rein to publicly intimidate witnesses and malign the court, citizens of this district, and prosecutors," Smith wrote.

Smith filed a similar request on September 15 which Judge Chutkan has yet to rule on, but Trump has become more outspoken than ever since then.

The new filing points to a recent post that Trump shared on Truth Social where he accused General Mark Milley of treason, arguing that the General should be executed. Milley will be a witness in the upcoming case against Trump.

Smith also argues that Trump may have recently violated the terms of his release agreement when he visited a gun store in South Carolina and expressed interest in purchasing a Glock with his face on it.