Donald Trump once again makes big citizenship promise if elected
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is reigniting his war on immigrants as he is once again vowing to get rid of birthright citizenship if elected president in 2024.
On Tuesday, the former president shared a video to his Truth Social platform which slammed the current administration's immigration policies and mixed in some fearmongering to his base.
"[President] Joe Biden has launched an illegal foreign invasion of our country allowing a record number of illegal aliens to storm across our borders," Trump claimed.
"Under Biden's current policies," he continued, "even though these millions of illegal border crossers entered the country unlawfully, all of their future children will become citizens. Can you imagine?"
Trump said by becoming citizens, they will be able to benefit from government programs, which their illegal parents will be able to "profit" off of.
He described the policy as "rewards for breaking the law" that attracts millions of illegal immigrants, including those from prisons and mental institutions.
"As part of my plan to secure the border, on day 1 of my new term in office I will sign an executive order making it clear to federal agencies... the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic US citizenship," Trump declared.
"Nobody could afford this, nobody could do this, and even morally it's so wrong," he later added.
Donald Trump has promised this before, but failed to deliver
Birthright citizenship is included in the 14th amendment of the constitution, which states, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States." Despite his supposed admiration for the constitution, Trump ran on the issue of changing it in 2016, but failed to pull it off during his presidency.
Trump has also repeatedly made the false claim that no other country has a similar policy, but 30 other countries do offer birthright citizenship.
If Trump does manage to evade his mounting legal woes, win the presidency, and bring forth this executive order, it would probably be challenged and defeated in federal courts, making this a seemingly empty promise.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Xinhua