Donald Trump once again makes big citizenship promise if elected

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is reigniting his war on immigrants as he is once again vowing to get rid of birthright citizenship if elected president in 2024.

Donald Trump shared a video to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, where he vowed once again to throw out birthright citizenship if he wins in 2024. © IMAGO / Xinhua

On Tuesday, the former president shared a video to his Truth Social platform which slammed the current administration's immigration policies and mixed in some fearmongering to his base.

"[President] Joe Biden has launched an illegal foreign invasion of our country allowing a record number of illegal aliens to storm across our borders," Trump claimed.

"Under Biden's current policies," he continued, "even though these millions of illegal border crossers entered the country unlawfully, all of their future children will become citizens. Can you imagine?"

Trump said by becoming citizens, they will be able to benefit from government programs, which their illegal parents will be able to "profit" off of.

He described the policy as "rewards for breaking the law" that attracts millions of illegal immigrants, including those from prisons and mental institutions.

"As part of my plan to secure the border, on day 1 of my new term in office I will sign an executive order making it clear to federal agencies... the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic US citizenship," Trump declared.

"Nobody could afford this, nobody could do this, and even morally it's so wrong," he later added.