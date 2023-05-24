Donald Trump lawyers request meeting with Merrick Garland to air grievances about the Justice Department

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump and his legal team sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting a private meeting to speak about the Justice Department about his investigations.

Attorneys for Donald Trump (r.) requested a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland to discuss how unfairly the Justice Department is treating him. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Xinhua

The former president shared on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday a copy of the letter, which argued for the meeting since Trump is being "treated unfairly" in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigations into him.

"No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion," the letter continued.

The team requested the meeting with Garland, so they could "discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors."

The letter comes as Smith has been ramping up his two probes: one regarding Trump's mishandling of classified documents, and another into his role in the January 6 Capitol riots.

While Trump's team didn't specify which case they took issue with, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the documents probe is close to concluding, with a possible indictment coming soon.